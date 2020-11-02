COVID-19 ILLINOIS

En Illinois: aquí puedes hacerte la prueba del COVID-19 gratis

Telemundo

Consulta aquí las direcciones y fechas de los centros itinerantes de pruebas disponibles en Illinois para los próximos días gratis y sin plan médico.

Si necesitas más información consulta aquí la página web del Departamento de Salud de Illinois.

FECHAUBICACIÓN DIRECCIÓNCONDADOHORAS
2 de noviembreNorth Boone Fire District #3305 W. Grove, St.Poplar GroveBoone9am – 5pm
2 de noviembreCanton High School1001 N. Main St.CantonFulton9am – 5pm
2-3 de noviembreKendall County Health Department811 W. John St.YorkvilleKendall8am – 4pm 
2-4 de noviembreKankakee County Health Department2390 W. Station St.KankakeeKankakee8:30am – 4:30pm 
3 de noviembreEmpower Boone200 S. 5th St.CapronBoone9am – 5pm
3 de noviembreFulton County Farm Bureau1325 S. MainLewistonFulton9am – 5pm
4 de noviembreCounty Administration Campus1204 Logan Ave.BelvidereBoone9am – 5pm
4 de noviembreBureau County Health Department526 Bureau Valley Parkway PrincetonBureau9am – 5pm
4 de noviembreBennett Day955 W. Grand AvenueChicagoCook10:30am – 5:30pm 
5 de noviembreMetropolitan Family Services3249 N. CentralChicagoCook9am – 5pm 
5 de noviembreLee County1279 Franklin Grove RoadDixonLee8am – 4pm
5 de noviembreWestern Illinois University Q-Lot740 W. University Drive, Tanner Circle, MacombMcDonough9am – 5pm
6 de noviembreVillage of Elizabeth310 N. West StreetElizabethJo Daviess9am – 5pm
6 de noviembreMercer County Health Department305 NW 7th St.AledoMercer9am – 5pm
6 de noviembreOFC Ministries245 Monroe Rd.Park ForestWill9am – 5pm 
6 de noviembreYates Elementary1839 N. RichmondChicagoCook10am – 5pm 
7 de noviembreFaith Movers Church425 W. Exchange St.University ParkWill9am – 2pm 
7 de noviembreUniversity of St. Francis500 Wilcox St. Taylor St.LotJolietWill9am – 5pm 
7 de noviembreRound Lake High School800 High School DriveRound LakeLake8am – 4pm 
7-8 de noviembreLippold Park125 IL-176Crystal LakeMcHenry8am – 4pm 
7-8 de noviembreStreator City Park301 N. Vermillion St.StreatorLaSalle9am – 5pm
7-8 de noviembreKendall County Health Department811 W. John St.YorkvilleKendall8am – 4pm 
7-8 de noviembreAffordable Recovery Home Campus13636 S. WesternBlue IslandCook9am – 5pm 
8 de noviembreMundelein High School1350 W. Hawley St.MundeleinLake9am – 5pm 
8 de noviembreRep. Ford Event5051 W. Chicago Ave.Chicago Cook9am – 5pm 
8 de noviembreLewis UniversityOne University ParkwayRomeovilleWill9am – 5pm

