En Illinois: aquí puedes hacerte la prueba del COVID-19 gratis

Consulta aquí las direcciones y fechas de los centros itinerantes de pruebas disponibles en Illinois para los próximos días gratis y sin plan médico.
Si necesitas más información consulta aquí la página web del Departamento de Salud de Illinois.
|FECHA
|UBICACIÓN
|DIRECCIÓN
|CONDADO
|HORAS
|2 de noviembre
|North Boone Fire District #3
|305 W. Grove, St.Poplar Grove
|Boone
|9am – 5pm
|2 de noviembre
|Canton High School
|1001 N. Main St.Canton
|Fulton
|9am – 5pm
|2-3 de noviembre
|Kendall County Health Department
|811 W. John St.Yorkville
|Kendall
|8am – 4pm
|2-4 de noviembre
|Kankakee County Health Department
|2390 W. Station St.Kankakee
|Kankakee
|8:30am – 4:30pm
|3 de noviembre
|Empower Boone
|200 S. 5th St.Capron
|Boone
|9am – 5pm
|3 de noviembre
|Fulton County Farm Bureau
|1325 S. MainLewiston
|Fulton
|9am – 5pm
|4 de noviembre
|County Administration Campus
|1204 Logan Ave.Belvidere
|Boone
|9am – 5pm
|4 de noviembre
|Bureau County Health Department
|526 Bureau Valley Parkway Princeton
|Bureau
|9am – 5pm
|4 de noviembre
|Bennett Day
|955 W. Grand AvenueChicago
|Cook
|10:30am – 5:30pm
|5 de noviembre
|Metropolitan Family Services
|3249 N. CentralChicago
|Cook
|9am – 5pm
|5 de noviembre
|Lee County
|1279 Franklin Grove RoadDixon
|Lee
|8am – 4pm
|5 de noviembre
|Western Illinois University Q-Lot
|740 W. University Drive, Tanner Circle, Macomb
|McDonough
|9am – 5pm
|6 de noviembre
|Village of Elizabeth
|310 N. West StreetElizabeth
|Jo Daviess
|9am – 5pm
|6 de noviembre
|Mercer County Health Department
|305 NW 7th St.Aledo
|Mercer
|9am – 5pm
|6 de noviembre
|OFC Ministries
|245 Monroe Rd.Park Forest
|Will
|9am – 5pm
|6 de noviembre
|Yates Elementary
|1839 N. RichmondChicago
|Cook
|10am – 5pm
|7 de noviembre
|Faith Movers Church
|425 W. Exchange St.University Park
|Will
|9am – 2pm
|7 de noviembre
|University of St. Francis
|500 Wilcox St. Taylor St.LotJoliet
|Will
|9am – 5pm
|7 de noviembre
|Round Lake High School
|800 High School DriveRound Lake
|Lake
|8am – 4pm
|7-8 de noviembre
|Lippold Park
|125 IL-176Crystal Lake
|McHenry
|8am – 4pm
|7-8 de noviembre
|Streator City Park
|301 N. Vermillion St.Streator
|LaSalle
|9am – 5pm
|7-8 de noviembre
|Kendall County Health Department
|811 W. John St.Yorkville
|Kendall
|8am – 4pm
|7-8 de noviembre
|Affordable Recovery Home Campus
|13636 S. WesternBlue Island
|Cook
|9am – 5pm
|8 de noviembre
|Mundelein High School
|1350 W. Hawley St.Mundelein
|Lake
|9am – 5pm
|8 de noviembre
|Rep. Ford Event
|5051 W. Chicago Ave.Chicago
|Cook
|9am – 5pm
|8 de noviembre
|Lewis University
|One University ParkwayRomeoville
|Will
|9am – 5pm