Doble tormenta invernal: totales de nieve acumulada en áreas de Chicago e Indiana

CHICAGO- Luego del azote de dos tormentas invernales y mientras los sistemas salen de nuestra zona algunas comunidades en áreas de Chicago, Illinois e Indiana reportan acumulados de hasta más de un pie de nieve.
Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología, varios suburbios en el condado Cook recibieron más de un pie de nieve durante la poderosa tormenta, incluido Lansing, que reportó 12.5 pulgadas, el jueves por la mañana.
En el aeropuerto Midway en Chicago se reportaton unas11 pulgadas de nieve, al igual que en Homewood al sur de Chicago.
El condado Will fue una de las áreas que más nieve recibió, especialmente en Mokena donde se acumularon unas 14.3 pulgadas seguido de Monee y New Lenox.
La tormenta y nieve por efecto lago dejó hasta 14 pulgadas de nieve en Chesterton al noroeste de Indiana y 13.5 pulgadas en Valparaiso.
Puedes consultar el mapa a continuación para ver cuánta nieve ha caído en tu área:
PULGADAS DE NIEVE EN CONDADO COOK
- Bridgeview – 11
- Chicago (Midway Airport) – 11
- Chicago Ridge – 10
- Hickory Hills – 10
- Homewood – 11
- Lansing – 12.5
- Midlothian – 10.8
- Oak Forest – 11
- Tinley Park – 10.5
PULGADAS DE NIEVE EN CONDADO DEKALB
- Cortland – 2.3
- De Kalb – 2.3
- Hinckley – 5.5
- Malta – 2.6
- Sycamore – 2.5
PULGADAS DE NIEVE EN DUPAGE
- Bolingbrook – 7.8
- Burr Ridge – 10
- Clarendon Hills – 8.3
- Darien – 8.3
- Westmont – 9
- Condado Grundy
- Braceville – 10.5
- Carbon Hill – 10.9
- Coal City – 10.5
- Minooka – 12.6
- Morris – 11
PULGADAS DE NIEVE EN CONDADO KANE
- Aurora – 5.7
- Batavia – 5
- Geneva – 6.3
- St. Charles – 4
PULGADAS DE NIEVE EN CONDADO KANKAKEE
- Bourbonnais – 10.5
- Bradley – 11
- Grant Park – 10.5
- Herscher – 11
- Kankakee – 13
- Manteno – 10
PULGADAS DE NIEVE EN CONDADO KENDALL
- Boulder Hill – 6.1
- Millbrook – 7.3
- Plainfield – 8
PULGADAS DE NIEVE CONDADO LASALLE
- La Salle – 6.5
- Marseilles – 8
- Ottawa – 7
- Peru – 8
- Streator – 9.5
PULGADAS DE NIEVE CONDADO LAKE
- Bannockburn – 3.1
- Buffalo Grove – 3
- Deerfield – 3.8
- Forest Lake – 2.5
- Highwood – 4
CONDADO MCHENRY
- Algonquin – 2
- Bull Valley – 1.1
- Cary – 1.9
- Huntley – 1.6
- Trout Valley – 1.9
CONDADO WILL
- Braidwood – 11
- Channahon – 10.7
- Crest Hill – 11
- Elwood – 11
- Frankfort – 11.5
- Homer Glen – 10.4
- Joliet – 10.8
- Lockport – 11.5
- Manhattan – 10.8
- Mokena – 14.3
- Monee – 12.4
- New Lenox – 11.6
- Peotone – 10.7
- Plainfield – 10.4
- Romeoville- 10
- Steger – 10
- Wilmington – 10
INDIANA
CONDADO JASPER
- Demotte – 9.7
- Rensselaer – 10
- Roselawn – 7
CONDADO LAKE
- Cedar Lake – 12.5
- Crown Point – 12.9
- Dyer – 11.2
- Gary – 11.8
- Lowell – 11
- St. John – 13
CONDADO NEWTON
- Kentland – 7
- Morocco – 11
- Mount Ayr – 7.4
CONDADO PORTER
- Chesterton – 14
- Porter – 11.1
- South Haven – 13.5
- Valparaiso – 13.5