Lugares de votación temprana en Chicago y alrededores

Si deseas emitir tu boleta electoral temprano y resides en el área de Chicago, lo puedes hacer de lunes a sábado de 9 a.m. a 5 p.m. y los domingos de 10 a.m a 4 p.m. hasta el 16 de marzo.

Si vives en Chicago estos son los lugares de votación temprana:

Ward 1: Goldblatt's Building, located at 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2: Near North Library, located at 310 W Division St.

Ward 3: Hall Branch Library, located at 4801 S. Michigan Ave.

Ward 4: King Community Center, located at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5: Jackson Park, located at 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6: Dist. 3 Police Station, located at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 7: Jeffrey Manor Library, located at 2401 E. 100th St.

Ward 8: Olive Harvey College, located at 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9: Palmer Park, located at 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10: Vodak/Eastside Library, located at 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11: Dist. 9 Police Station, located at 3120 S. Halsted St.

Ward 12: McKinley Park, located at 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Ward 13: West Lawn Park, located at 4233 W. 65th St.

Ward 14: Archer Heights Library, located at 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15: Gage Park, located at 2411 W. 55th St.

Ward 16: Lindbloom Park, located at 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17: Thurgood Marshall Library, located at 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18: Wrightwood Ashburn Library, located at 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19: Mount Greenwood Park, located at 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20: Bessie Coleman Library, located at 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21: Foster Park, located at 1440 W. 84th St.

Ward 22: Toman Library, located at 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23: Clearing Branch Library, located at 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 24: St. Agatha Parish, located at 3147 W. Douglas Blvd.

Ward 25: Chinatown Library, located at 2100 S. Wentworth Ave.

Ward 26: Humboldt Park Library, located at 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27: Union Park, located at 1501 W. Randolph St.

Ward 28: West Side Learning Center, located at 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29: Amundsen Park, located at 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30: Kilbourn Park, located at 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31: Portage Cragin Library, located at 5108 W Belmont

Ward 32: Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, located at 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33: McFetridge Sports Center, located at 3843 N. California Ave.

Ward 34: West Pullman Library, located at 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 35: NEIU El Centro, located at 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36: West Belmont Library, located at 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

Ward 37: West Chicago Avenue Library, located at 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38: Hiawatha Park, located at 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39: North Park Vill. Admin., located at 5801 N Pulaski Rd.

Ward 40: Budlong Woods Library, located at 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41: Roden Library, located at 6083 N. Northwest Highway

Ward 42: Museum of Broadcast Communications, located at 360 N. State St.

Ward 43: Lincoln Park Library, located at 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44: John Merlo Library, located at 644 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 45: Dist. 16 Police Station, located at 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 46: Truman College, located at 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47: Welles Park, located at 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48: Edgewater Library, located at 6000 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49: Pottawattomie Park, located at 7340 N. Rogers Ave.

Ward 50: Warren Park, located at 6601 N. Western Ave

Lugares para votar temprano en surburbios de Chicago:

Cook County Building (piso 5), en 69 W. Washington St. en Chicago.

Alsip Village Hall, located at 4500 W. 123rd St. en Alsip

Arlington Heights Village Hall, located at 33 S. Arlington Heights Rd. in Arlington Heights.

Barrington Hills Village Hall, 112 Algonquin Rd. en Barrington Hills

Bellwood Village Hall, 3200 Washington Blvd. en Bellwood

Berwyn City Hall, 6700 W. 26th St. en Berwyn

Bridgeview Courthouse (Room 238), 10220 S. 76th Ave. en Bridgeview

Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave. en Brookfield

Prairie Trails Library District, 8449 S. Moody Ave. en Burbank

Calumet City Library, 660 Manistee Ave. en Calumet City

Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 S. Ashland Ave. en Calumet Park

Cicero Community Center, 2250 S. 49th Ave. en Cicero

Cicero PSO Building, 5410 W. 34th St. in Cicero

Andrew Biela Senior Citizen Center, located at 4545 Midlothian Turnpike in Crestwood

Des Plaines Public Library, located at 1501 Ellinwood St. in Des Plaines

Elk Grove Village Hall, located at 901 Wellington Ave. in Elk Grove Village

Elmwood Park Village Hall, located at 11 W. Conti Pkwy. in Elmwood Park

Evanston Civic Center, located at 2100 Ridge Ave. in Evanston (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 19)

Franklin Park Village Hall, located at 9500 Belmont Ave. in Franklin Park

Glenview Village Hall, located at 2500 E. Lake Ave. in Glenview

Hodgkins Village Hall, located at 8990 Lyons St. in Hodgkins

Hoffman Estates Village Hall, located at 1900 Hassell Rd. in Hoffman Estates

Lansing Public Library, located at 2750 Indiana Ave. in Lansing

Lemont Township Hall, located at 1115 Warner Ave. in Lemont

Lynwood Senior Youth Center, located at 21490 Lincoln Hwy. in Lynwood

Markham Courthouse (Room 238), located at 16501 S. Kedzie Ave. in Markham

Matteson Community Center, located at 20642 Matteson Ave. in Matteson

Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building: Room 104), located at 1311 Maybrook Square in Maywood

Melrose Park Village Hall, located at 1000 N. 25th Ave. in Melrose Park

Mount Prospect Village Hall, located at 50 S. Emerson St. in Mount Prospect

Niles Village Hall, located at 1000 Civic Center Dr. in Niles

Norridge Village Hall, located at 4000 N. Olcott Ave. in Norridge

Northbrook Village Hall, located at 1225 Cedar Ln. in Northbrook

Oak Forest City Hall, located at 15440 S. Central Ave. in Oak Forest

Oak Lawn Village Hall, located at 9446 S. Raymond Ave. in Oak Lawn (will be open until 7 p.m. on March 19)

Oak Park Village Hall, located at 123 Madison St. in Oak Park

Brookdale Senior Living, located at 3633 Breakers Dr. in Olympia Fields

Orland Township, located at 14807 Ravinia Ave. in Orland Park

Palatine Village Hall, located at 200 E. Wood St. in Palatine

Palos Heights Recreation Center, located at 6601 W. 127th St. in Palos Heights

Park Forest Village Hall, located at 350 Victory Dr. in Park Forest

Centennial Activity Center, located at 100 S. Western Ave. in Park Ridge

Rolling Meadows Courthouse (Room 238), located at 2121 Euclid Ave. in Rolling Meadows

Trickster Art Gallery, located at 190 S. Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg

Skokie Courthouse (Room 149), located at 5600 Old Orchard Rd. in Skokie

Skokie Village Hall, located at 5127 Oakton St. in Skokie

South Suburban College (Conference Center, Thornton Room), located at 15800 S. State St. in South Holland.

Stickney-Forest View Library, located at 6800 W. 43rd St. in Stickney

Streamwood Village Hall, located at 301 E. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood

Tinley Park Village Hall, located at 16250 S. Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park

The George and Angela Paterakis Center, located at 199 N. First St.in Wheeling

Centennial Ice Rinks, located at 2300 Old Glenview Rd. in Wilmette

Si bien no se requiere una identificación con foto emitida por el gobierno para votar según la ley de Illinois, puede ser útil presentar una para aclarar dudas sobre la dirección y corroborar otros datos personales.

Si no está registrado, pero aún desea votar, puede registrarse y emitir su voto al mismo tiempo bajo el registro del período de gracia, sin embargo, para hacerlo, debe traer dos formas de identificación, una de las cuales tiene que tener su dirección actual.

Para saber dónde y cuándo puede emitir su voto antes del día oficial de las elecciones, haga clic en el nombre de su condado para ser redirigido a la página de la autoridad electoral en la votación anticipada:

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County