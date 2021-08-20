Desocupar los albergues en Chicago

Albergues para adoptar mascotas en Chicago durante el evento de NBC y Telemundo

Este 2021 el evento de adopción arranca el 23 de agosto y se extiende hasta el 19 de septiembre.

Por TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

NBC 5 y Telemundo Chicago se unen para su evento anual de adopción de masotas "Desocupar Los Albergues", que se realizará desde el 23 de agosto hasta el 19 de septiembre en Chicago y alrededores.

Mira aquí una lista con los albergues de mascotas participantes:

4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

29W150 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, 60185

(630) 258-9219

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield, Oak Park, IL 60304

(708) 848-8155

Chicago Animal Care and Control

2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608

(312) 728-0423

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control (FCACC)

2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60654

(312)203-7950

Grafelman Farms Rescue

3434 Court Street, Pekin, IL. 61554

(309)363-0802

Heartland Animal Shelter

2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60015

(847) 296-6400

Hinsdale Humane Society

21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521

(773)551-7218

Humane Indiana of Munster, IN

421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321

(219) 746-3140

Humane Society of Elkhart County

54687 County Road 19, Bristol IL 46507

574-993-9108 

Humane Society of Hobart

2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46432

(219) 689-3226

Kitties for Keeps Rescue

P.O. Box 973, Lansing, IL. 60438

(708) 887-8337

McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center

100 Norh Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

(224)769-0083

Midwest Greyhound Adoption, Inc.

433 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove, IL. 60554

(630)878-9076

Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter

2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015

(847) 945-0235

PAWS Chicago

1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614

(847)477-9773

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL. 61603

(309)672-2448

South Suburban Humane Society

1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411

(708) 825-3688

Spay and Stay

3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL 60087

(224) 875-5667

St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines

525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187

(630) 638-9048

The Anti-Cruelty Society

510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 735-0300

Tree House Humane Society

7225 N. Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645

(773) 262-4000

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 N. Main St., Rockford, IL. 61103

(815) 713-8269

También puedes encontrar refugios de mascotas en tu área a través de la aplicación de teléfono gratuita WeRescue.

