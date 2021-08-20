Albergues para adoptar mascotas en Chicago durante el evento de NBC y Telemundo

NBC 5 y Telemundo Chicago se unen para su evento anual de adopción de masotas "Desocupar Los Albergues", que se realizará desde el 23 de agosto hasta el 19 de septiembre en Chicago y alrededores.
Mira aquí una lista con los albergues de mascotas participantes:
4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever
29W150 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, 60185
(630) 258-9219
Animal Care League
1011 Garfield, Oak Park, IL 60304
(708) 848-8155
Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 728-0423
Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control (FCACC)
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60654
(312)203-7950
Grafelman Farms Rescue
3434 Court Street, Pekin, IL. 61554
(309)363-0802
Heartland Animal Shelter
2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60015
(847) 296-6400
Hinsdale Humane Society
21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521
(773)551-7218
Humane Indiana of Munster, IN
421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321
(219) 746-3140
Humane Society of Elkhart County
54687 County Road 19, Bristol IL 46507
574-993-9108
Humane Society of Hobart
2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46432
(219) 689-3226
Kitties for Keeps Rescue
P.O. Box 973, Lansing, IL. 60438
(708) 887-8337
McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center
100 Norh Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(224)769-0083
Midwest Greyhound Adoption, Inc.
433 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove, IL. 60554
(630)878-9076
Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015
(847) 945-0235
PAWS Chicago
1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614
(847)477-9773
Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL. 61603
(309)672-2448
South Suburban Humane Society
1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411
(708) 825-3688
Spay and Stay
3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL 60087
(224) 875-5667
St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines
525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 638-9048
The Anti-Cruelty Society
510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 735-0300
Tree House Humane Society
7225 N. Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
(773) 262-4000
Winnebago County Animal Services
4517 N. Main St., Rockford, IL. 61103
(815) 713-8269
También puedes encontrar refugios de mascotas en tu área a través de la aplicación de teléfono gratuita WeRescue.