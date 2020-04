¿Lollapalooza va o no? Decidirán sobre el festival a finales de mayo

View this post on Instagram

We remain in touch with our partners in the City of Chicago about this year’s Lollapalooza. As the festival is still several months away, we are taking careful consideration to work through our options. We are confident that we will have enough information to make a definitive decision about the path forward by the end of May. Chicago is our home, and we will continue to remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2020. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to listen closely to government and public health leaders and stay safe.