Aquí puedes llevar a reciclar tu árbol de navidad

Del 4 al 18 de enero del 2020, puedes llevar tu árbol de navidad a reciclar a uno de estos parques en el área de Chicago.
Los residentes también podrán buscar abono libre de costo hecho de los árbolitos reciclados.
Estos son los parques donde puedes llevar tu árbol:
- Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.
- Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.
- Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St.*
- Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.
- Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.
- Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.
- Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.
- Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.
- Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.
- Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.
- Lincoln Park, Cannon Drive at Fullerton Avenue (East of Cannon)*
- Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Dr.*
- Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.
- McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Road
- Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.*
- West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton
- North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Road*
- Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.
- Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.
- Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.
- Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L
- Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.
- Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland
- Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.*
- Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.
