En fotos: así se vivió el Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2022

Runners compete during the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Men’s wheelchair participants start the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Runners compete in the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Men’s wheelchair participants start the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Professional men’s and women’s runners start the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Runners start the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Runners compete in the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Runners compete in the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Runners compete during the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich is assisted after crossing the finish line to place first in the women’s division of the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Runners start the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Runners compete in the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, who placed first in the men’s division, and Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich, who placed first in the women’s division, hold up their medals following the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
USA’s Susannah Scaroni crosses the finish line to place first in the women’s wheelchair division of the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners compete during the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners compete during the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

