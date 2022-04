Todo listo para el encendido de la icónica fuente Buckingham en Chicago

Sure feels like SUMMER today😎! Let's make it official on May 14 at Switch on Summer. Who wants to do the honors of flipping the switch & turning on @BuckinghamFntn with @ComEd & @ChicagoParks this year? Enter by April 27 at https://t.co/JvUxFzeghS #SwitchOnSummer https://t.co/HIHndGewg7 pic.twitter.com/FXFeLfGjte