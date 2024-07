Residentes del área de Chicago se les pidió usar menos agua antes de tormentas eléctricas severas

🚨☔ #OverflowActionDayAlert

Reduce your use of water before, during and after rainstorms to reduce the amount of water in your municipal sewers:

💧 Delay showers and baths

💧 Flush less frequently

💧 Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machinehttps://t.co/bpESFERxKY pic.twitter.com/AnVwXwiWBb