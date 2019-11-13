Cómo y dónde donar abrigos y botas esta Navidad

Marca la Diferencia este año y demuestra tu calor humano esta Navidad donando un abrigo durante nuestro evento “Recolección de Abrigos” de Telemundo Chicago y NBC5.
Dona un abrigo nuevo o con poco uso a Cradles to Crayons, una organización sin ánimo de lucro comprometida con ayudar y proveer servicios esenciales a todo aquel niño que lo necesite.
Este año estamos recolectando botas y abrigos nuevos o usados pero en buen estado, preferiblemente en tallas de bebé, niño y talla M de adulto para poder ayudar a adolescentes de recursos limitados.
Local
Encuentra aquí la lista completa de lugares y fechas del evento de recolección organizado por Xfinity y Cradles to Crayons:
Arlington Heights
Xfinity Arlington Heights
324 E. Rand Road, Suite 324
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Batavia
Xfinity Store
57 S. Randall Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Berwyn
Xfinity Store
7040 Berwyn Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Bloomingdale
Xfinity Store
152 S. Gary Ave., Suite 103
Nov. 21 – Dec. 17
Bolingbrook
Xfinity Store
1122 W. Boughton Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Buffalo Grove
Buffalo Grove Park District Alcott Center
530 Bernard Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec.17
Bank of America
55 W. Lake Cook Road
Nov. 21-Dec. 17
Burr Ridge
City Wide of Illinois
16W361 S. Frontage Road, Suite 123
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Chicago
Albany Park - 17th District Police Station
4650 N. Pulaski Road
Nov 21- Dec. 17
Belmont Cragin - 25th District Police Station
5555 W. Grand Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Belmont Gardens - The Giving Factory
4141 W. George St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Beverly - B-Sides Coffee and Tea
9907 S. Walden Pkwy.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Beverly - The Quilter’s Trunk
10352 S. Western Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec.17
Bucktown - Easel Art Studio
1911 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Goose Island - Xfinity Studio XF
901 W. Weed St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Goose Island - Pump It Up
821 W. Eastman St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Chicago Child Care Society
5467 S. University Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Hyde Park Neighborhood Club
5480 S. Kenwood Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Hyde Park School of Dance
5650 S. Woodlawn Ave. #1623
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Xfinity Store
1322 E. 53rd St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Irving Park - Ultimate Ninja’s Chicago
2915 W. Montrose Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lakeview - Xfinity Store
3128 N. Ashland Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Loop - Harold Washington Library
400 S. State St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Loop - Windy City Fieldhouse
2367 W. Logan Blvd.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Near North Side - enerGEEwhizz
1418 N. Kingsbury
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Near North Side - Essa Dora Salon
1405 N. Wells St.
Nov.21- Dec. 17
Near South Side - Tiny Tunes Studio
69 E. 16th St. #1
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
North Center - IK Gymnastics
2500C W. Bradley Pl. (Gym B)
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pilsen - Open Books Warehouse
905 W. 19th St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lakeview - Gymboree Play and Music
3158 N. Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lincoln Park - Essentia Mattress
2118. N. Halsted
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lincoln Park - Reebie Storage and Moving Co
2325 N. Clark St. #300
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Portage Park - Filament Theater
4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pulaski Park - Chicago Center for Music Education
1148 W. Chicago Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pulaski Park - Xfinity North Avenue
1255 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Ravenswood - Mathnasium
1754 W. Wilson Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Ravenswood - Cloud and Bunny
1600 W. Montrose Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
River North - East Bank Storage
429 W. Ohio St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
River North - Eyas Landing
1409 W. Carroll Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Streeterville - NBC Tower
454 N. Columbus Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Loop - Xfinity
30 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Ridge - Elite Strength and Fitness
5757 N. Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Town - Kid City
1837 W. Grand Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Town - The Kids Table
2337 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Woodlawn - South Side YMCA
6330 S. Stony Island
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Countryside
Flying High Sports and Rec Center
5400 East Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Crystal Lake
Xfinity Store
5890 Northwest Highway, (Rt. 14), Suite 3
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Deerfield
Sachs Recreation Center
455 Lake Cook Road
Nov. 21-Dec. 17
Edgewater
Edgewater Playhouse
1048 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Evanston
Little Beans Café
430 Ashbury Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Glencoe
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Glenview
Pump It Up
1857 Elmdale Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Gurnee
Xfinity Store
6440 Grand Ave., Suite 201
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Highland Park
Art Center of Highland Park
1957 Sheridan Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Highland Park
Highland Park Pediatrics
1160 Park Ave West, Suite 3E
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pediatric Partners Highland Park
767 Park Ave., Suite 250
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Soul2Sole Dance
799 Central Ave. #250
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Highwood
Highwood Public Library
102 Highwood Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
La Grange
First United Methodist Church
100 W. Cossitt Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Norridge
Xfinity Store
4270 N. Harlem Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Oak Brook
Xfinity Store
3041 Butterfield Road, Suite 101
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Oak Forest
Acorn Public Library
15624 Central Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Oak Park
Peekaboo Playroom
7007 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Sugar Beet Co-Op
812 Madison St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Orland Park
Xfinity Store
14225 S. 95th Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Schaumburg
Xfinity Store
1229 E. Golf Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Vernon Hills
Pediatric Partners Vernon Hills
300 Center Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Xfinity Store
701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 288
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Winnetka
Elm St. Pediatrics
5728 Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17