Cómo y dónde donar abrigos y botas esta Navidad

Participa de la recolección de abrigos de Telemundo Chicago y NBC 5.

PorTELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Marca la Diferencia este año y demuestra tu calor humano esta Navidad donando un abrigo durante nuestro evento “Recolección de Abrigos” de Telemundo Chicago y NBC5.

Dona un abrigo nuevo o con poco uso a Cradles to Crayons, una organización sin ánimo de lucro comprometida con ayudar y proveer servicios esenciales a todo aquel niño que lo necesite.

Este año estamos recolectando botas y abrigos nuevos o usados pero en buen estado, preferiblemente en tallas de bebé, niño y talla M de adulto para poder ayudar a adolescentes de recursos limitados. 

Local

LA VILLITA Hace 22 horas

Adolescente es “persona de interés” tras homicidio de enfermero

Ex sacerdote Hace 22 horas

Ex sacerdote liberado tras 17 años en prisión por porno infantil

Encuentra aquí la lista completa de lugares y fechas del evento de recolección organizado por Xfinity y Cradles to Crayons: 

Arlington Heights

Xfinity Arlington Heights
324 E. Rand Road, Suite 324
Nov. 21- Dec. 17 

Batavia

Xfinity Store
57 S. Randall Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17 

Berwyn

Xfinity Store
7040 Berwyn Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17 

Bloomingdale

Xfinity Store
152 S. Gary Ave., Suite 103
Nov. 21 – Dec. 17 

Bolingbrook

Xfinity Store
1122 W. Boughton Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17 

Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Park District Alcott Center
530 Bernard Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec.17 

Bank of America
55 W. Lake Cook Road
Nov. 21-Dec. 17 

Burr Ridge

City Wide of Illinois
16W361 S. Frontage Road, Suite 123
Nov. 21- Dec. 17 

Chicago

Albany Park - 17th District Police Station
4650 N. Pulaski Road
Nov 21- Dec. 17 

Belmont Cragin - 25th District Police Station
5555 W. Grand Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Belmont Gardens - The Giving Factory
4141 W. George St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Beverly - B-Sides Coffee and Tea
9907 S. Walden Pkwy.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Beverly - The Quilter’s Trunk
10352 S. Western Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec.17

Bucktown - Easel Art Studio
1911 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Goose Island - Xfinity Studio XF
901 W. Weed St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Goose Island - Pump It Up
821 W. Eastman St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Chicago Child Care Society
5467 S. University Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Hyde Park Neighborhood Club
5480 S. Kenwood Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Hyde Park School of Dance
5650 S. Woodlawn Ave. #1623
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Xfinity Store
1322 E. 53rd St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Irving Park - Ultimate Ninja’s Chicago
2915 W. Montrose Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lakeview - Xfinity Store
3128 N. Ashland Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Loop - Harold Washington Library
400 S. State St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Loop - Windy City Fieldhouse
2367 W. Logan Blvd.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Near North Side - enerGEEwhizz
1418 N. Kingsbury
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Near North Side - Essa Dora Salon
1405 N. Wells St.
Nov.21- Dec. 17

Near South Side - Tiny Tunes Studio
69 E. 16th St. #1
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

North Center - IK Gymnastics
2500C W. Bradley Pl. (Gym B)
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pilsen - Open Books Warehouse
905 W. 19th St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lakeview - Gymboree Play and Music
3158 N. Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lincoln Park - Essentia Mattress
2118. N. Halsted
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lincoln Park - Reebie Storage and Moving Co
2325 N. Clark St. #300
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Portage Park - Filament Theater
4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pulaski Park - Chicago Center for Music Education
1148 W. Chicago Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pulaski Park - Xfinity North Avenue
1255 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Ravenswood - Mathnasium
1754 W. Wilson Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Ravenswood - Cloud and Bunny
1600 W. Montrose Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

River North - East Bank Storage
429 W. Ohio St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

River North - Eyas Landing
1409 W. Carroll Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Streeterville - NBC Tower
454 N. Columbus Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Loop - Xfinity
30 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Ridge - Elite Strength and Fitness
5757 N. Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Town - Kid City
1837 W. Grand Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Town - The Kids Table
2337 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Woodlawn - South Side YMCA
6330 S. Stony Island
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Countryside

Flying High Sports and Rec Center
5400 East Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Crystal Lake

Xfinity Store
5890 Northwest Highway, (Rt. 14), Suite 3
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Deerfield

Sachs Recreation Center
455 Lake Cook Road
Nov. 21-Dec. 17

Edgewater

Edgewater Playhouse
1048 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Evanston

Little Beans Café
430 Ashbury Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Glencoe

North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Glenview

Pump It Up
1857 Elmdale Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Gurnee

Xfinity Store
6440 Grand Ave., Suite 201
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Highland Park

Art Center of Highland Park
1957 Sheridan Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Highland Park

Highland Park Pediatrics
1160 Park Ave West, Suite 3E
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pediatric Partners Highland Park
767 Park Ave., Suite 250
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Soul2Sole Dance
799 Central Ave. #250
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Highwood

Highwood Public Library
102 Highwood Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

La Grange

First United Methodist Church
100 W. Cossitt Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Norridge

Xfinity Store
4270 N. Harlem Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Oak Brook

Xfinity Store
3041 Butterfield Road, Suite 101
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Oak Forest

Acorn Public Library
15624 Central Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Oak Park

Peekaboo Playroom
7007 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Sugar Beet Co-Op
812 Madison St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Orland Park

Xfinity Store
14225 S. 95th Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Schaumburg

Xfinity Store
1229 E. Golf Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Vernon Hills

Pediatric Partners Vernon Hills
300 Center Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Xfinity Store
701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 288
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Winnetka

Elm St. Pediatrics
5728 Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17

NOTICIAS LOCALES MÁS NOTICIAS ESTADOS UNIDOS INMIGRACIÓN Decisión MÉXICO Puerto Rico Salud MUNDO MULTIMEDIA El tiempo Cancelación de Clases Responde ENTRETENIMIENTO DEPORTES Tráfico
WSNS Public Inspection File Política de privacidad - Nuevo No venda mi información personal Empleos Pasantías Términos de Servicio AdChoices Advertise with us Envía tus comentarios
Contáctanos