Ordenan investigar implosión que dejó vecindario de La Villita cubierto de polvo

View this post on Instagram

I got to see an implosion this morning in Little Village. After the implosion, a massive wave of dust swept over a more than 6 block radius. I got caught in that dust storm. I hope I dont get mesothelioma lol. . . . . . . . . . . . #nikond3400 #nikon #demolition #chicago #littlevillage #duststorm #debris #photography