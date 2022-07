Funcionarios de salud de Chicago emiten advertencia sobre fentanilo en Lollapalooza

ATTN Chicago & LOLLA FANS: Fentanyl is a strong opioid that can easily cause overdose. Test your drugs before you use, carry Narcan, and don't use alone. Call 911 if you suspect someone is overdosing.



Get fentanyl test strips and Narcan by emailing osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org.

