Foo Fighters, The Postal Service y más: anuncian los artistas del Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Los artistas que encabezarán el evento de tres días de este año son Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure y Queens of the Stone Age.

Por TELEMUNDO CHICAGO / NBC CHICAGO

CHICAGO - Riot Fest ha anunciado oficialmente su cartelera para este 2023 y el popular festival de Chicago traerá otra ronda de grandes artistas a la ciudad.

Quienes encabezarán el evento de tres días este año son Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure y Queens of the Stone Age.

El Riot Fest 2023 está programado para llevarse a cabo el 15, 16 y 17 de septiembre en Douglass Park. Los boletos de preventa salieron a la venta el lunes y los boletos para el público en general salieron a la venta al mismo tiempo que se anunció la alineación el martes por la mañana.

El Riot Fest del año pasado en Chicago fue encabezado por My Chemical Romance, The Misfits y Nine Inch Nails, junto con casi otras 100 bandas, incluida Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Yellowcard, Sleater Kinney y The Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

La información de las entradas se puede encontrar aquí.

Aquí está la alineación completa:

  • Foo Fighters
  • The Postal Service
  • Death Cab for Cutie
  • The Cure
  • Queens of the Stone Age
  • Turnstile
  • Mr. Bungle
  • The Mars Volta
  • Danzig
  • Tegan and Sara
  • 100 Gecs
  • The Gaslight Anthem
  • Death Grips
  • AFI
  • The Dresden Dolls
  • Say Anything
  • The Used
  • Pennywise
  • The Breeders
  • The Interrupters
  • PUP
  • 070 Shake
  • Ani DiFranco
  • Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
  • Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
  • Finch
  • Bayside
  • Silverstein
  • Sleep Token
  • Kim Gordon
  • Flogging Molly
  • Viagra Boys
  • Insane Clown Posse
  • Gorilla Biscuits
  • Head Automatica
  • LS Dunes
  • Godspeed You! Black Emperor
  • Ride
  • Nothing Nowhere
  • Code Orange
  • Cults
  • White Reaper
  • Balance and Composure
  • Fake Names
  • Eshu Tune
  • Quicksand
  • Jehnny Beth
  • The Wrecks
  • Thursday
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • Bowling for Soup
  • Braid, H2O
  • Spitalfield
  • Enter Shikari
  • Drain
  • Snapcase
  • Corey Feldman
  • Origami Angel
  • The Bronx
  • The Exploited
  • Plosivs
  • Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
  • Black Angels
  • Yard Act
  • Warpaint
  • Nothing
  • Screaming Females
  • High Vis
  • Rival Schools
  • Caroline Rose
  • Just Mustard
  • Hotline TNT
  • Quasi
  • Microwave
  • Sludgeworth
  • Just Friends
  • Pinkshift
  • Enola Gay
  • Earth Crisis
  • Empire State Bastard
  • Cassyette
  • FEA
  • Free Throw
  • Bearings
  • The Bobby Lees
  • Pool Kids
  • Fade ‘Em All
  • Total Chaos
  • Fleshwater
  • Olivia Jean
  • Calva Louise
  • Ck Vassi
  • Young Culture

