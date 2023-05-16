Foo Fighters, The Postal Service y más: anuncian los artistas del Riot Fest Chicago 2023

CHICAGO - Riot Fest ha anunciado oficialmente su cartelera para este 2023 y el popular festival de Chicago traerá otra ronda de grandes artistas a la ciudad.
Quienes encabezarán el evento de tres días este año son Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure y Queens of the Stone Age.
El Riot Fest 2023 está programado para llevarse a cabo el 15, 16 y 17 de septiembre en Douglass Park. Los boletos de preventa salieron a la venta el lunes y los boletos para el público en general salieron a la venta al mismo tiempo que se anunció la alineación el martes por la mañana.
El Riot Fest del año pasado en Chicago fue encabezado por My Chemical Romance, The Misfits y Nine Inch Nails, junto con casi otras 100 bandas, incluida Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Yellowcard, Sleater Kinney y The Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
La información de las entradas se puede encontrar aquí.
Aquí está la alineación completa:
- Foo Fighters
- The Postal Service
- Death Cab for Cutie
- The Cure
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Turnstile
- Mr. Bungle
- The Mars Volta
- Danzig
- Tegan and Sara
- 100 Gecs
- The Gaslight Anthem
- Death Grips
- AFI
- The Dresden Dolls
- Say Anything
- The Used
- Pennywise
- The Breeders
- The Interrupters
- PUP
- 070 Shake
- Ani DiFranco
- Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Finch
- Bayside
- Silverstein
- Sleep Token
- Kim Gordon
- Flogging Molly
- Viagra Boys
- Insane Clown Posse
- Gorilla Biscuits
- Head Automatica
- LS Dunes
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Ride
- Nothing Nowhere
- Code Orange
- Cults
- White Reaper
- Balance and Composure
- Fake Names
- Eshu Tune
- Quicksand
- Jehnny Beth
- The Wrecks
- Thursday
- Hawthorne Heights
- Bowling for Soup
- Braid, H2O
- Spitalfield
- Enter Shikari
- Drain
- Snapcase
- Corey Feldman
- Origami Angel
- The Bronx
- The Exploited
- Plosivs
- Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
- Black Angels
- Yard Act
- Warpaint
- Nothing
- Screaming Females
- High Vis
- Rival Schools
- Caroline Rose
- Just Mustard
- Hotline TNT
- Quasi
- Microwave
- Sludgeworth
- Just Friends
- Pinkshift
- Enola Gay
- Earth Crisis
- Empire State Bastard
- Cassyette
- FEA
- Free Throw
- Bearings
- The Bobby Lees
- Pool Kids
- Fade ‘Em All
- Total Chaos
- Fleshwater
- Olivia Jean
- Calva Louise
- Ck Vassi
- Young Culture