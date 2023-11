¿Debería poner sal en su entrada o acera de Chicago? Esto es lo que dice la ciudad

❄ City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style. In the air, there's a feeling of road salt! The MWRD urges everyone to go easy on the salt this winter. Over-salting can be costly to taxpayers, the environment and aquatic life. Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/L5lG4wgnqy pic.twitter.com/12iGCL2gXV