Chicago: abren dos nuevos centros de vacunación contra COVID-19

Fecha Ubicación Dirección Citas Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)

Now Open Adams County:

Oakley Lindsey Center 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL https://www.adamscountytogether.com/ 2,100

Now Open Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160

Now Open Cook County: Triton College 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540

Now Open Cook County: South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540

Now Open Cook County:

Former K-Mart 1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 1,890

Now Open Cook County:

Former HOBO 7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160

Now Open DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine 1,000

Now Open Grundy County:

Shabbona Middle School 725 School St, Morris, IL https://www.grundyco.org/health/ 540

Now Open Jackson County: Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540

Now Open Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540

April 2 Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott 970 North Lake St., Aurora IL. https://www.kanevax.org/ 270

Now Open Kane County:

Former Sam’s Club 501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 750

April 1 Lake County:

Community Based Testing Center 102 W. Water Street

Waukegan IL https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US 400

Now Open Madison County:

Gateway Convention Center 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php 1350

Now Open Sangamon County:

Orr Building Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL http://www.SCDPH.org 1620

(217) 210-8801

Now Open St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080

April 2 Will County:

Former Toys R Us 3128 Voyager Lane

Joliet IL https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw 800

Now Open Winnebago County: Former K-Mart 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL https://www.wchd.org/ 1350

Now Open City of Chicago: United Center 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL Chicago/ Cook County Only

Now Open DeKalb County:

NIU Convocation Center 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/ County residents only

Now Open Lake County Fairgrounds 1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US Individuals who live and work in County

Mar 30 McHenry County:

Former K-Mart 1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations County residents only

Now Open McLean County:

Grossinger Motors Arena 101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine County residents only

Now Open Rock Island County:

Camden Centre 2701 1st Street East, Milan IL https://richd.org/ County residents Only

Now Open Vermilion County:

Danville Community College 2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL https://vchd.org/ County residents only