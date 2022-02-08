cine

Lin-Manuel Miranda es nominado al Oscar por la canción “Dos Oruguitas” en “Encanto”

El tema "Dos oruguitas" fue nominada como Mejor Canción Original.

Por TELEMUNDO PR

PUERTO RICO - El actor, compositor y director puertorriqueño, Lin-Manuel Miranda, logró este martes una nominación a un premio Oscar por el tema “Dos oruguitas”, interpretado en la película de Disney “Encanto”.

Se trata de la segunda nominación que recibe en la categoría de “Mejor canción original”. La primer que obtuvo, fue con el tema de “How Far I’ll Go”, de la película “Moana”, en el 2017.

‘’The Power of the Dog”, dirigida por Jane Campion, lidera las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar con 12, seguida por la cinta de ciencia ficción, “Dune”, con 10. Los premios se entregarán el 27 de marzo.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Director

  • Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
  • Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
  • West Side Story - Steven Spielberg

Actriz

  • Jessica Chastain en "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • Olivia Colman en "The Lost Daughter"
  • Penélope Cruz  en "Parallel Mothers"
  • Nicole Kidman en "Being the Ricardos"
  • Kristen Stewart en "Spencer"

Actor

  • Javier Bardem en "Being the Ricardos"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch en "The Power of the Dog"
  • Andrew Garfield en "tick, tick...BOOM!"
  • Will Smith en "King Richard"
  • Denzel Washington en "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actor de reparto

  • Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kostur, CODA
  • Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actriz de reparto

  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Sonido

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time To Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Música original

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Guión adaptado

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Guión original

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Corto animado

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Corto de acción animado

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Película animada

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Canción original

  • Be Alive from de King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas de Encanto
  • Down to Joy de Belfast
  • No Time to Die de No Time to Die
  • Somehow You Do de Four Good Days

Documental corto

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Documental

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing With Fire

Efectos visuales

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematografía

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Edición

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • tick, tick...BOOM!

Película extranjera

  • Drive My Car - Japón
  • Flee - Denmark
  • The Hand of God - Italy
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan
  • The Worst Person in the World - Norway

Maquillaje

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Diseño producción

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

