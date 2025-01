Aviso de inundación repentina para gran parte del área de Chicago mientras continúan las lluvias

Save these flash flood safety tips. 🌊 ⬇️



1️⃣ Get to higher ground away from flooding.

2️⃣ Do not walk or drive through flooded areas.

3️⃣ Stay informed through local news and official sources like @NWS. https://t.co/gfiMfkLzx5 pic.twitter.com/6AZ7Znah3R