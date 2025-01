Chicago: Advertencia de niebla densa seguido de fuertes lluvias durante el viaje matutino

[4:36AM 1/31] Rain, heavy at times, will develop this AM and persist into this aftn. Flood Watch is in effect until 3pm CST for counties shaded in green on map, where narrow swath of 1-1.5” of rain (on top of last night's rain) is probable, which may cause flooding. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/xC8qhN6VRF